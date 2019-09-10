Apple TV+ launches on November 1 for $4.99/month

Apple has announced that it will begin streaming some of its original content for Apple TV+ starting November 1 for $4.99/month.

The company took to the keynote to preview Jason Mamoa-starrer See, which joins For All Mankind, Dickinson, The Morning Show, among other shows available exclusively as part of the tech giant’s roster of original programming for its video streaming service.

Apple TV+ is also expected to launch in over 100 countries, with new buyers of Apple products getting a free 1 year subscription to the service.

Should you choose to become a subscriber, you can access Apple TV+ originals both online and offline, ad-free and on demand, on the Apple TV app, which comes pre-installed on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and iPod touch, and on Macs with the forthcoming macOS Catalina update.

The Apple TV app is also available on select Samsung smart TVs, and is expected to come to other platforms like Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony, and VIZIO in the future.

In a surprise move, you can also watch Apple TV+ at tv.apple.com on the web via Safari, Chrome, and Firefox.

Read next: Apple launches its new 10.2-inch iPad, starting at $329