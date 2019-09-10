Apple launches its new 10.2-inch iPad, starting at $329
Apple today launched its newest 7th generation iPad at its special event. The new device will replace the 9.7-inch iPad – the model which had a 60 percent of the share of all iPads sold last year, according to Apple.
With new iPadOS, you can type with one hand with a floating keyboard, and take screenshots with a swipe of the Apple pencil. Plus, there are new video editing tools in the Photos app that makes your life easy.
Specifications
- 10.2-inch retina display
- A10 Fusion chip
- TouchID
- 8-megapixel camera
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Keyboard cover through the smart connector
- iPadOS
You can order the new iPad today for $329; shipping starts from September 30.
For more on everything, Apple announced today, check out our event page here.
