Apple Arcade launches on September 19 at $4.99 a month

Apple today revealed more about its upcoming Arcade game service as part of its September reveal — namely that the service is closer to launch than we ever realized. It’ll launch in over 150 countries on September 19.

It also revealed its price point — namely, that Arcade will set the whole family back $4.99 a month. You’ll also have access to a free trial, and the service will have 100 games at launch. Arcade will now be in its own tab on the App Store, and visiting it will give subscribers access not only to the games, but to game recommendations, trailers, and guides.

Frogger in Toytown on Apple Arcade

Apple also revealed several of the games that’ll be available to Arcade users that have heretofore not been seen. My favorite has to be Frogger in Toytown, which looks like a cartoonish take on the classic game, but we’ll also be seeing Shinsekai: Into the Depths and Annapurna’s pop rhythm game Sayonara Wild Hearts.

Sayonara Wild Hearts on Apple ArcadeMany of Arcade’s games will be exclusive to the platform. Subscribers will be able to use Arcade on mobile devices, desktops, and TVs.

This story is developing. Please refresh for further details.

