Everything you ever wanted to know about the Apple Card

Apple is rolling out its much sought-after credit card to select users today. The company said the card, issued in partnership with Goldman Sachs, will be made available to all iPhone users in the US later this month.

Users will have to apply for the Apple Card through the wallet app on their iPhone. They’ll need to fill in information such as their name, birthdate, income level, and last four digits of their Social Security number.

Apple says this information will go to Goldman Sachs’ servers and approval will take under a minute. Once approval is granted, users can Apply for that fancy titanium physical card, too.

To activate the titanium card, tap the NFC sticker supplied in the box on your iPhone. Apart from giving the feeling of owning a premium credit card, the titanium card is only useful when you don’t have your phone or the outlet doesn’t support Apple pay. The card doesn’t have contactless payment capabilities; you’ll have to use your phone for that.

During the launch, Apple said the card would not incur any annual fees, international fees, or late charges fees. Plus, will offer an annual percentage rate between 13.24 percent and 24.24 percent based on your credit score.

The company’s reward program will offer three percent cashback from any Apple-related (Apple store, iCloud, or App Store) transaction, two percent cashback from any Apple Pay transaction, and one percent cashback from physical or virtual card transactions.

The cashback is stored as “Daily cash” in your wallet app, and you can use it to pay off your credit card bill, or transfer it to friends or bank. You can keep track of your purchases and pending payments from the app.

Apple has had good success with Apple Pay, and I’m sure it wishes to achieve similar benefits with the Apple Card.