iOS 13 brings support for 22 Indian languages and a Hindi predictive keyboard

Apple today unveiled its new iOS 13 at its developer conference. While there are tons of exciting features like dark mode and the new photos app, the company has introduced a bunch of features specifically for India.

The new version of iOS will bring support for all 22 official Indian languages. Plus, you can specify during the setup if you speak more than one languages, and the phone will tune keyboard, dictation languages, and preferred languages accordingly.

Apple has also introduced a romanized Hindi and English bilingual keyboard that supports predictive text. What’s more, iOS 13 also has a Hindi keyboard in Devnagri script that also supports typing suggestions. This is a big deal for Hindi-speaking iPhone users in India. The company has also introduced system level fonts for four languages: Gurmukhi, Kannada, Odia, and Gujarati.

iOS 13 also brings new Indian male and female voices for Siri that sounds more natural. Plus, it adds download optimization for apps like Netflix when you use data to download content.

Overall, this is a significant array of features for users in India. However, this is only a small step in a market where Apple has failed to make major gains over its Android competitors.