Holy shit! iPads will now support USB drives

There’s been a long-standing complaint that Apple’s ‘not a computer’ iPads don’t support USB drives. Today at its developer conference WWDC, Apple announced that iPad will now support USB thumb drives with the new iPad OS.

The USB drive will show up directly into the files app, and you can directly import them into apps like Adobe Lightroom

Thankfully, the iPads will also support zipping and unzipping folders so you don’t have to uncompress files on your Mac or PC and then plug in the thumb drive.

There’s no detail on what’s the maximum size of USB drives the iPadOS can handle, but we’ll update the post once we have the details.

Read next: Apple announces iPadOS, making its tablets more like laptops