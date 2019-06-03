Apple announces multiple profile support for tvOS

Apple opened today’s WWDC event with a few quick updates to its tvOS. In between the new iOS updates and the death of iTunes, it doesn’t sound that world-changing, but the new tvOS will offer some quality updates — including multiple user profiles, so that each family member can have their own list of shows.

Tim Cook started by revealing a new home screen, with full-screen content previews for every show in your list — and every user who has their own profile will have a personalized “Up Next” list. Apple also revealed it’d be offering more Apple Music support on TV — the TV will now generate on-screen lyrics for the songs you listen to.

Also, if you plan to use Apple’s upcoming Arcade gaming service, you’ll be able to use PS4 and Xbox One game controllers (read more about that here). Finally, just as a pretty cherry on top, Apple TV will now have 4k, full-motion screensavers featuring beautiful undersea footage.

After offering the Apple TV app on third-party devices earlier this year, it would seem that Apple wants to bolster the services offered by its TV hardware. Some of these updates are reminiscent of what Netflix offers, but it’s gratifying to see Apple TV stay close to the times.

The tvOS update will launch later this year.

