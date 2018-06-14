Apple’s newest employee perk is standing desks

Employees at Apple’s new doughnut-shaped headquarters are being issued with standing desks. This is the latest perk for staffers at Apple’s $5 billion office, which includes private in-house healthcare.

Apple’s deliberately opaque about the day-to-day goings on in its headquarters, but Tim Cook revealed this tidbit of information in a Bloomberg interview with the Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein published on Wednesday.

“We have given all of our employees, 100%, standing desks. If you can stand for a while, then sit, and so on and so forth, it’s much better for your lifestyle,” Cook said.

Cook himself seems cognizent of the health risks posed by extended periods sat down. He recently quoted doctors who described it as “the new cancer,” and the Apple Watch periodically reminds users to stand up.

The desks are just one of the many perks afforded to employees working from Apple Park — the iconic computer company’s recently opened Cupertino headquarters.

The campus is filled with arboreal decoration, with fruit trees littering the spaceship-shaped campus. It also contains many of the trappings of a Silicon Valley office, including a spacious gym and a shuttle bus service.

Apple hasn’t spared any expense on the office fittings either. Employees are issued with $1,200 desk chairs from Vitra (which were reportedly hand-picked by Jony Ive himself), and the cafeterias and common areas feature $2,500 chairs from Nauto Fukasawa.

