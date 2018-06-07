Following its WWDC event earlier this week, Apple has rebranded its iTunes Connect service that lets developers submit apps to the App Store; it’s now called App Store Connect.

As before, the desktop web app helps you upload your app, create a product page for it, manage releases, and view analytics and user feedback.

The service now has a companion iOS app that lets you manage your published apps’ availability in the store, track sales, and respond to reviews while on the go.

Apple also notes that it’s baking more features into App Store Connect soon, like simplified TestFlight beta tester invitations (you’ll just need to send out a link), easier team access management, and a new REST API for automating tasks. You’ll want to bookmark this page to catch the WWDC session video about these updates that will soon be uploaded, and this one for info on task automation.

The rebranded App Store Connect is now live, and you can grab the new iOS app here.

