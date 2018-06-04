Where to watch Apple’s WWDC 2018 live

At its Worldwide Developer Conference on June 4, Apple is expected to reveal a bunch of updates to its desktop, mobile, TV, and wearable platforms. We’re also likely to see some low-key hardware announcements and improvements for Siri and ARKit.

Want to catch it all live? Here’s how to tune in today as the event kicks off at 10AM PDT / 1PM EDT / 7PM CEST / 10:30PM IST.

Fire up Safari on your Mac (macOS Sierra 10.12 or later), or Edge on your Windows 10 PC, and point it to apple.com/apple-events/june-2018.

Windows 10 PC, and point it to apple.com/apple-events/june-2018. The stream should also work on Chrome and Firefox; Apple says that “MSE, H.264, and AAC” support are required for it to work in these browsers.

You can also use Safari on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 10.0 or newer.

iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 10.0 or newer. Turn on your Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest version of tvOS on it. You should be able to find WWDC in the Apple Events channel.

We’re also covering WWDC here at TNW and will be reporting stories as they break, so stay tuned to TNW for news and hot takes from the event.

To recap, here’s when you can watch the livestream around the world:

🎬🍏🔑📝🕰 #wwdc 4 June (Monday)

🇺🇸 🏝 10am (PT)

🇺🇸 ⛰ 11am (MT)

🇺🇸 🛣 12pm (CT)

🇺🇸 🗽 1pm (ET)

🇬🇧/🇵🇹 6pm

🇪🇺 ⬅️ 7pm

🇪🇺 ➡️ 8pm

🇮🇳/🇱🇰 10.30pm 5 June (Tuesday)

🇭🇰/🇨🇳 1am

🇯🇵/🇰🇷 2am

🇦🇺 ➡️ 3am (Eastern)

🇳🇿/🇫🇯 5am — Jeremy Burge (@jeremyburge) June 3, 2018

