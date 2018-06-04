Apple introduces group FaceTime calls at last in iOS 12

At Apple’s WWDC event in San Jose today, Apple announced that it’s finally updated its FaceTime video calling feature to support group calls in iOS 12.

The updated functionality lets you call up to 32 people at a time. FaceTime is also being integrated into iMessage, so you can initiate a call from a text message conversation – and that includes group calls.

When you ring a bunch of people, they can all drop in and out as they like. When any one person begins speaking, their video window automatically expands to take up more room on your screen; you can also focus on any window by double-tapping it.

FaceTime also supports the new camera effects, stickers and Memoji that Apple is bringing to iOS 12. Ugh.

