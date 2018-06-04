Apple and Pixar created USDZ, a file format just for AR

Apple today announced USDZ for iOS12, a WYSIWYG editor developed with Pixar, that allows developers to bring objects from Photoshop and Dimension, into an AR environment.

The new features are being described as “AR Quicklook” and is designed to deliver AR experiences across iOS 12 focused on ease-of-use. This new support should make it simple for developers to implement 3D objects easily into AR.

USDZ, according to Pixar, is a “zero compression, unencrypted zip archive” designed to work with the USD runtime. It doesn’t require unpacking. Features include:

Robust schemas for interchange of geometry, shading, and skeletal deformation

High performance data retrieval and rendering, including powerful instancing features

The ability to package user-selectable content variations, natively

A sound architecture that is flexible enough to adapt to future needs

