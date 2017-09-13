Pornhub stats reveal Apple fans went nuts for the iPhone X

Apple fans sure love a decent piece of hardware – or so does Pornhub traffic stats suggest. So much so, it turns out a significant chunk of people were more excited to tune it to yesterday’s iPhone reveal event than to browse smut flicks.

The porn heavyweight reports it saw a massive drop in traffic during the annual Apple keynote, which introduced the long-desired iPhone X.

While the decline was most noticeable in the US, the same tendency unfolded worldwide. According to stats TNW obtained from Pornhub, the site saw a seven-percent decrease in traffic on American soil at 1PM ET (right around the time the event kicked off) and a four-percent dip worldwide compared to an average day.

As the X-rated video sharing service notes, the Big A traditionally restricts the show’s livestream exclusively for users of Safari, Apple TV and Microsoft’s Edge, which made it possible to measure the event’s impact on traffic.

Pornhub statisticians spotted that traffic from macOS and iOS devices during the show dropped by eight and 12 percent, respectively. Shortly after the event finished, traffic swiftly surged up to four percent above average for this time of the day.

As you can expect, the trend repeated itself when it came to browser usage.

Around the same time the keynote started, the X-rated video sharing service saw a four-percent and an eight-percent dip in traffic in Edge and Safari users, respectively. That number quickly went back up to three-percent above the average for this time of the day once the livestream ended.

This isn’t the first time the iPhone has caused a drop in traffic to Pornhub. In fact, the company reported similar results during last year’s event too.

But it appears the iPhone X got the XXX community slightly more curious than its predecessors. We’ll chalk that up to its sexier design.