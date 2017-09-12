Apple today confirmed the iPhone X will feature facial recognition technology dependent upon a new “true depth camera system” including an infrared camera, flood illuminator, dot projector, and proximity sensor.

The Face ID feature will work in low light situations and, according to Apple, there’s only a one in a million chance another face (unless you have an evil twin) can unlock your device.

Every time you look at your iPhone X it detects your face. The feature will allow users to unlock devices simply by looking at them, essentially letting iPhone owners to use their face as a password.

The device features a built-in neural engine to process users’ faces. This allows the iPhone X to learn your face and increase security.

The Face ID feature will work with Apple Pay and has 3rd party support as well.

To use Face ID you just raise your phone, look at it, and swipe up. The feature worked almost instantaneously during the Apple demonstration.

