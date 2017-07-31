Apple accidentally leaks iPhone 8 design and face scanner

by Napier Lopez in Apple

Apple accidentally leaks iPhone 8 design and face scanner

After months upon months of iPhone 8 rumors as speculative designs, we have confirmation straight from Apple of what it will look like – albeit by accident.

Developer Guilherme Rambo found an icon representing the iPhone 8 (or whatever it ends up being called) within some firmware for Apple’s upcoming HomePod speaker. The icon was hidden among Apple Pay files, and the device is seemingly codenamed ‘D22.’

It features the same narrow-bezel design we’ve seen so often in the past few months. A previous report by iDrop News, which featured a virtually-identical shape, pegged the bezels at 4mm all around, aside from an area reserved for sensors up top.

Credit: iDrop News
iDrop News’ rendition of the new iPhone from a couple of months back looks nearly identical to the Apple-sourced leak

Another developer, Steve Troughton-Smith, confirmed the icon, and also found evidence Apple is implementing an infrared face unlock system, a la Samsung. The feature is codenamed Pearl ID and should work in the dark.

That said, it’s not clear if Apple is using infrared for just your eyes, like Samsung does, or if it scans your whole face. Samsung also has a face-unlock feature, but as it doesn’t use infrared, it’s generally deemed less secure than the iris scanner. Whatever the case, hopefully Apple’s implementation is a little less finicky.

iPhone events are generally held in September, so it shouldn’t be too long until we find out more.

Via TechCrunch

Read More: Ex-Google VP: Android is the reason your phone takes worse pics than iPhone

Guilherme Rambo on Twitter

Read next: Unlock coding tricks to create on the web with this immersive bootcamp training for only $29

AppleiPhone

Here's some more distraction

Comments