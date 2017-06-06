iOS 11 lets you play FLAC audio files straight from your iPad and iPhone

Yesterday, Apple announced the latest reiteration of its mobile operating system and while regular consumers will have to wait until autumn to try out the new iOS 11 on their iPhone and iPad devices, developers are already taking advantage of their early access to the beta version.

Redditors who have already installed the developer beta are reporting that Apple has purportedly included full playback support for FLAC audio files in iOS 11. This means users now have the option to blast high-quality music files straight from their iPads and iPhones.

The functionality was first spotted on an iPhone 6S Plus running iOS 11 Beta 1 and is reportedly available as part of the newly announced file-management app, Files.

Up until now, Apple had deliberately opted to ignore offering playback support for FLAC files in both iTunes and iOS – though there are numerous third-party apps to do the trick. But it appears things are finally about to change.

In addition to support for FLAC, Apple is introducing a ton of new features that could kickstart the transformation of iOS from simply a mobile operating system to a legitimate hybrid platform with desktop functionalities.

After all, one of the main reasons Apple is launching Files is to give iPad owners more flexibility to use their tablets as improvised laptop stand-ins.