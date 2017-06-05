Where to watch Apple’s WWDC 2017 live

At its Worldwide Developer Conference on June 5, Apple is expected to announce a bunch of updates to its desktop, mobile, TV, and wearable platforms, as well as changes to its hardware lineup and give developers an idea of what it has in store for the coming year.

Want to catch it all live? Here’s how to tune in today as the event kicks off in San Jose at 10AM PDT / 1PM EDT / 7PM CEST / 10:30PM IST.

Fire up Safari 6.0.5 or later on your Mac (OS X 10.8.5. or newer), or Edge on your Windows 10 PC, and point it to apple.com/apple-events/june-2017.

You can also use Safari on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 7.0 or newer.

Turn on your Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later, or a 4th generation Apple TV. You should be able to find WWDC in the Apple Events app.

There’s also an unofficial WWDC app for MacOS you can try.

We’re also on the ground at the venue and will be reporting stories as they break, so stay tuned to TNW for news and hot takes from the event.

Wondering what to expect? Here’s our list of predictions and wants for WWDC 2017.

