Become a digital marketing guru with this total training

Marketing in the digital age is a whole different beast from “Mad Men”-era advertising dominated by TV, radio and print. If you don’t know how to reach and strike a resonance with an online customer base, you’re way behind the curve. So get up to speed now with the Full Stack Marketer course bundle, on sale for just $19 (an over 90 percent savings) from TNW Deals.

All together, this package offers up 12 courses and an enlightening ebook that will illuminate all aspects of digital marketing, including a hard focus at everything from the copy you write to the platforms you frequent to the ways you measure your success.

The centerpiece of this bundle is the magnum opus 10-course Digital Marketing Management training. Taught by industry-tested marketing pros, you’ll take a well-rounded look at the tools of the digital marketing game, the strategies that have shown proven results, and the ways to avoid costly mistakes that can wreck your campaign.

Courses center around topics like web copywriting, email marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), user experience and more as you learn the pieces for assembling a rock-solid digital marketing campaign.

While executing a plan is critical, managing and course-correcting that plan is even more vital — which is where courses on using Google Analytics and Google AdWords come into play. These two tutorials will help you break down campaigns, decide what’s working and what isn’t, dig into user behavior, and craft solutions based on hard data and proven results.

Finally, the popular marketing ebook “Traction: A Startup Guide to Getting Customers” rounds out your training. This bible for the budding entrepreneur breaks down the five-step “bullseye framework” method for launching and sustainably building customer growth.

While this offer lasts, you can pick up all this digital marketing knowledge for only $19, less than the cost of a marketing textbook.

Read next: 11 eye-popping web design trends you can expect to see in 2018