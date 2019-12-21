Best CBD gummies: your holiday guide to CBD

The science of CBD has grown in leaps and bounds in recent years, as has the demand for the product in its various forms. Startups in that space are raising millions, and the market in the U.S. alone is expected to reach $20 Billion by 2024.

Having recently moved to Oregon, I had the chance to learn a lot about it in the past year or so, and the health benefits really are quite impressive. As someone who tends to have a hard time de-stressing, I certainly appreciate its natural calming properties, but the biggest revelation really has been how good it has been for my dogs.

Watson, my Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is young at heart and loves trundling along the beautiful trails and beaches around where we live, he also likes to swim in the cold waters and chew tasty sticks. But he’s also nine years old, and I had noticed his hips were getting quite stiff and painful and he was having trouble keeping up with my two younger dogs.

But one day while shopping at our local feed store, I got chatting with the owner, who told me that her own dog had similar age-related health problems, but that a daily dose of CBD had literally given it a new lease of life.

After doing the same for my Watson for about two months now, I can certainly attest to the fact that he seems much happier and his gait is looser. He also sleeps like a rock in the evenings, which is a bonus. In fact, whenever we travel, I always carry the CBD with me and also give it to my younger dogs, as it relaxes them and just makes everyone happier during longer road trips.

But what about the humans out there looking to take the edge off what is often a stressful time in the holidays? For me, the best (and most fun) way of taking CBD it is actually in gummy form. Because – of course – everything is better with candy.

And I love the Willy Wonka vibe you get in the lovely dispensaries here in Oregon, it’s all very civilized and pretty, with sales assistants willing and ready to give you extensive advice to help you navigate through the maze of options and find the product that’s just right for you.

Not everyone can make it to those shops in person, so below I’ve rounded up my top picks below: Happy Holidays!

1. Verma Farms

If you’re looking for CBD gummies that will definitely pass the taste test, Verma Farms is the brand for you. The company makes uniquely flavored CBD gummies that are inspired by the islands of Hawaii, so you can enjoy a taste of paradise in each bite.

Some of the must-try flavors include Peach Pau Hana, Berry Beach, Blueberry Wave, and Hawaiian Rainbow. Don’t miss out on the Maui Melon flavor, which was listed at the top CBD gummy by Forbes Magazine.

Each gummy has 21mg of CBD and is made with USA grown hemp.

2. CBDfx

Not only will CBDfx gummies give you a relaxed feeling, they’ll also fight inflammation! These gummies are made with turmeric and spirulina. Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory and spirulina is a well-known antioxidant and superfood. Who knew you could chill out and improve your health at the same time?

CBDfx gummies are GMO-free, vegan, and contain no artificial flavors. It’s worth noting that these gummies contain only 5mg of CBD each, making these the perfect starting point for CBD beginners.

3. Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web is one of the most amazing CBD gummies on the market because the brand skyrocketed in popularity after being used to treat epilepsy. Charlotte’s Web offers an assortment of gummies, including those designed for better sleep, improved recovery, and for increased calmness.

The Sleep blend contains melatonin and is ideal for people who have trouble getting a good night’s sleep. With the added lemon balm and L-theanine, you can say goodbye to stress and anxiety and sleep better than ever.

The Recovery blend is for users who want a tasty CBD gummy with the added benefit of anti-inflammatory ingredients. The gummies contain turmeric and ginger.

These gummies contain 10mg of CBD and taste nothing short of amazing.

4 .Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries offers two different types of CBD gummies: pectin-based and gelatin-based. If you’re a vegan, the pectin-based gummies are the perfect option for you. What’s nice about Sunday Scaries gummies is that they contain vitamins D3 and B12, which are vitamins that many vegans are deficient in.

These gummies are made with coconut oil and organic stevia, which makes them sweeter and less medicinal tasting than other gummies on the market.

Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD, which is low compared to other products on the market. The hemp used to make Sunday Scaries gummies is obtained from reputable farmers in Colorado and is tested to ensure it’s free of pesticides and other harmful chemicals.

5. Kanibi

Kanibi gummies are made with 100% organic ingredients including tapioca syrup, cane sugar, pectin, and natural flavors. Each gummy is infused with high-quality CBD distillate. This is unique, as most companies spray CBD onto the gummies versus infusing it. By infusing CBD into the actual gummy, the CBD is able to retain its potency for a longer period of time.

Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD per serving, which allows for precise dosing. Kanibi gummies are deliciously fruity and are sure to please your taste buds.

6. Fab

As the name implies, Fab gummies are fabulous, to say the least. These gummies are organic and contain some of the best CO2-extracted CBD available on the market. Fab uses CBD isolate along with high-quality ingredients to create a CBD gummy that tastes good and works great for easing stress and anxiety.

Fab gummies contain 25mg of CBD isolate per gummy, making them the ideal way to relax at work, at home, or anywhere else. These gummies can also be used as an effective post-workout recovery supplement.

7. Lord Jones

Lord Jones is the go-to company if you want gourmet CBD gumdrops. These gummies are very unique and are presented in a fun container that is pretty enough to sit on your coffee table.

But these gummies are much more than pretty on the outside. Lord Jones uses organic and premium Colorado-grown hemp when creating their products. Gumdrops are made in small batches by hand to ensure the finest quality.

These gumdrops are very soft and chewy and are available in exquisite flavors such as:

Sigurberry

Blood orange

Sugarplum & mango chili

Old fashioned

Green apple

Blackcurrant

Each gummy contains 20mg of CBD, though some customers say that there is a bit of a hemp aftertaste.

8. Green Roads

Green Roads offers a huge assortment of CBD gummy products. The company’s mission is to provide a safe and effective alternative to prescription painkillers, which can make the world of a difference in saving lives.

All gummy products are derived using organic hemp grown in Colorado. Gummies are infused with broad-spectrum CBD, which means you also get the benefits of minor cannabinoids and terpenes but no THC.

Green Roads offers a variety of gummy products including Relax Bears, Fruit Bites, CBD Froggies, and Sleepy Z’s.

9. Highland Pharms

Highland Pharms CBD gummies are praised for their delicious taste and high-quality ingredients. These gummies have a natural, bright, and fruity flavor.

Unlike other companies that use cheaper CBD isolate, Highland Pharms uses the whole plant hemp extract, which offers not only the benefits of CBD, but all the phytonutrients and cannabinoids such as CBG, CBC, and CBN.

Gummies can be purchased in 10mg and 20mg. For new users, the company suggests cutting the gummies in half for a smaller dose of CBD.

10. CBDistillery

CBDistillery is a company based out of Colorado that locally sources all of the organic hemp used to create its CBD gummy products. Aside from being vegan, these gummies are also allergen-free, gluten-free, and kosher.

CBDistillery gummies are made with high-quality vegan ingredients that are 100% organic, to include colors and flavors.

These gummies are sweet and fruity and are available in a variety of flavors such as raspberry, raspberry-lemon, and strawberry. Each one offers 30mg of CBD isolate, which is one of the highest CBD concentrations on the market.

11. cbdMD

cbdMD is another company on the market that infuses their gummies with CBD instead of coating them. This brand is growing in popularity because of its low prices for high-quality products.

cbdMD gummies are available in a variety of fruit flavors, including orange, berry, and tropical, making them a great afternoon snack or a nightcap at the end of a hard day.

These gummies are vegan and are available in 10mg or 25mg of CBD per gummy. So whether you’re a new or experienced CBD user, these gummies will work for you!

12. Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs gummies are made with organically farmed, U.S. sourced hemp, and while the packaging leaves a lot to be desired, these gummies pack a lot of flavor. Gummies are available in lime, lemon, blue raspberry, cherry, and orange flavors. Many reviewers say that the gummies taste like candy! These are the perfect sweet treat to enjoy while winding down after a long day.

The company offers three different kinds of gummies: Original, High-Potency, and Sleep. The Original gummies are great for relaxation and stress relief. Each gummy contains 15mg of CBD. The High-Potency gummies contain 25mg of CBD, making them ideal for people who are accustomed to the effects of CBD. The Sleep gummies are made with a concentrated blend of CBD and melatonin for a restful night’s sleep.

13. PlusCBD Oil

PlusCBD Oil gummies are vegan and are free of any artificial ingredients. The gummies are also certified gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO. This brand is a great choice for those who are just starting out, as each gummy only contains 5mg of CBD.

A huge benefit of these gummies is that not only do you get the effects of CBD, PlusCBD Oil gummies also contain all of the naturally-occurring phytonutrients, including terpenes, fatty acids, Vitamin E, and other phytocannabinoids.

Not only are these gummies healthy, but they’re also delicious as well. PlusCBD Oil offers two gummy flavors: citrus punch and cherry mango.

14. Pure Relief

Pure Relief is another brand that offers highly concentrated CBD gummies. Each gummy contains 30mg of CBD, making them some of the most potent products on the market. Pure Relief has two different kinds of gummies, including daytime and nighttime formula.

The daytime gummies can be taken anytime during the day to help with stress, anxiety, and even pain. The nighttime formula contains melatonin, which is meant to promote quality sleep so that you can wake up feeling refreshed.

Pure Relief CBD gummies offer a sweet, fruity taste that you’re sure to enjoy.

15. Joy Organics

If you’re looking for a CBD gummy that doesn’t contain any unnecessary ingredients, check out Joy Organics. This brand’s gummies are made with only eight simple ingredients, including apple juice and organic agave, which makes for a pure gummy that tastes great.

These gummies are gluten-free, THC-free, and vegan. Each gummy has 20mg of broad-spectrum CBD, which can be a high concentration for those who have yet to try CBD products.

This post is part of our contributor series. The views expressed are the author's own and not necessarily shared by TNW.