Apple will host the iPhone 12 event on September 15

It’s final. Apple is hosting its annual iPhone event on September 15. The company might release the iPhone 12, new Apple Watches, and a new iPad.

Rumors about the event started earlier today on Twitter with folks spotting a new hash flag. But now the company has made it official — the event will take place virtually at 10AM PT/1PM ET/ 7PM CET/10.30 PM IST.

The #AppleEvent emoji is indeed new and is set to remain through Sept 28… (Thanks to ⁦@wongmjane⁩ for this tool!) pic.twitter.com/4vydL8xFgd — 🅳🅈🄻🄰🄽 (@DylanMcD8) September 8, 2020

Earlier rumor suggests Apple will release four iPhone 12 models: two basic iPhones with a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch screen size, and two pro models with a 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch displays. The Cupertino-based company has already confirmed that these devices will face a shipment delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. So, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer than usual to get your hands on one of them.

Plus, it will release the Apple Watch 6 and budget successor to the Apple Watch 3 to compete with other affordable brands.

The company will also release an iPad Air with a new bezel-less design and a smaller HomePod. It seems like Apple is focusing a lot on releasing affordable products this year, and that might be a hit with people who have held out buying some of these devices because of the price tag.

As usual, we'll write all hot stuff about the event on Plugged.

