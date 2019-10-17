CHEAP: Ditch your DSLR with this sleek Fujifilm mirrorless camera kit for $499

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Are you looking to ditch your hefty, old DSLR for a slimmer, slicker camera? Then you’re in luck. There are some pretty sweet deals on Fujifilm’s X-T100 series.

An X-T100 photography kit with a 15-45mm lens is currently retailing for only $499. Oh, it also comes with a 32GB memory card and a camera bag to keep your new toy in. Not bad at all.

Here’s what you get for that money:

A sleek mirrorless camera with 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

A resolution of 6,000 x 4,000 pixels

4K video shooting capabilities

Interchangeable-lens body

Compact form factor with 121mm x 83mm x 47.4mm

Forward-facing articulating screen

It’s no secret: I absolutely love Fujifilm cameras. There’s something about them. The old-school analog look, the way they feel in your hands, the built-in camera profiles — they exhume charisma. Of course, none of this would matter if they didn’t take excellent photos, but they absolutely do.

I’ve never used the X-T100, but I reviewed the X-T3 (you can check out some of the pics I took with it here) and I own an X100F (you can check some of the pics I’ve taken with it on my Instagram). Indeed, the latter sports an almost identical sensor as the X-T100. So I’m willing to go out on a limb, and vouch that you won’t be disappointed by the image quality — especially at that price.

Don’t believe me? Kevin Mullins, the photographer whose work with the X100F convinced me to get the same model, also had a chance to try out the X-T100 and share some of his impressions on it.

If you dig it, you can grab $100 off the X-T100 from B&H Photo. Make your choice: Gold, Dark Silver, or Black. (I always go for black.)

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.