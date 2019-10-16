CHEAP: Stop living under a rock, get the maxed out Surface Laptop for just $1,049

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!
Earlier this month, Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop 3 at its special event. While the entry-level configuration starts at $999, you will have to spend more than $2000 to get the top configurations.
But if you don’t want to spend too much money, and still get top-notch specs on a laptop, we’ve got a great deal for you. The maxed-out original Surface laptop is available for just $1,049, down from $2,699.
Even after two years of its launch, the Surface Laptop’s specs hold its own weight.
Specifications:
- 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor
- 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with 2256 x 1504 resolution
- 1TB SSD
- 16GB RAM
- Intel HD Graphics 620
- Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi: 802.11ac Wireless LAN
- USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, SD Card Slot.
- Windows 10 S
This configuration is more than enough for your daily work on the go, web surfing, and binge-watching some shows.
Don’t miss out on this delicious deal. Get the maxed-out Mircosoft Surface Laptop for just $1,049 ($1,650 off).
Published October 16, 2019 — 13:06 UTC