CHEAP: Stop living under a rock, get the maxed out Surface Laptop for just $1,049

Surface deal
Price $ 1,049 ProductSurface Laptop by Microsoft

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop 3 at its special event. While the entry-level configuration starts at $999, you will have to spend more than $2000 to get the top configurations.


But if you don’t want to spend too much money, and still get top-notch specs on a laptop, we’ve got a great deal for you. The maxed-out original Surface laptop is available for just $1,049, down from $2,699.

Even after two years of its launch, the Surface Laptop’s specs hold its own weight.

Specifications:

 

  • 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor
  • 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with 2256 x 1504 resolution
  • 1TB SSD
  • 16GB RAM
  • Intel HD Graphics 620
  • Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi: 802.11ac Wireless LAN
  • USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, SD Card Slot.
  • Windows 10 S

This configuration is more than enough for your daily work on the go, web surfing, and binge-watching some shows.

Don’t miss out on this delicious deal. Get the maxed-out Mircosoft Surface Laptop for just $1,049 ($1,650 off).

Published October 16, 2019 — 13:06 UTC

Ivan Mehta
October 16, 2019 — 13:06 UTC