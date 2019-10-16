CHEAP: Stop living under a rock, get the maxed out Surface Laptop for just $1,049

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop 3 at its special event. While the entry-level configuration starts at $999, you will have to spend more than $2000 to get the top configurations.

But if you don’t want to spend too much money, and still get top-notch specs on a laptop, we’ve got a great deal for you. The maxed-out original Surface laptop is available for just $1,049, down from $2,699.

Even after two years of its launch, the Surface Laptop’s specs hold its own weight.

Specifications:

7th generation Intel Core i7 processor

13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with 2256 x 1504 resolution

1TB SSD

16GB RAM

Intel HD Graphics 620

Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi: 802.11ac Wireless LAN

USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, SD Card Slot.

Windows 10 S

This configuration is more than enough for your daily work on the go, web surfing, and binge-watching some shows.

Don’t miss out on this delicious deal. Get the maxed-out Mircosoft Surface Laptop for just $1,049 ($1,650 off).

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

