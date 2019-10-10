CHEAP: Ditch your phone camera with $850 off Nikon’s D7500 (with a lens)

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

With phone images getting sharper each year, most of us got a pretty decent camera in our pockets. But photography is about millisecond precision and responsiveness, and most phone cameras aren’t. So if you’re looking to step up your photography game, you might want to consider upgrading to a real camera — and we’ve got the just the thing to get you started.

There’s currently a sweet deal on a Nikon D7500 with a 18-140mm lens included. The photography kit is going for only $899, a massive 48-percent discount off the original price of $1,747.

Here’s what you get for that money:

A 20.9-megapixel CMOS sensor with a max resolution of 2160 x 3840 pixels

4K UHD video recording at 30 fps

Native ISO of up to 51,200, with expanded capability up to to 1,640,000 ISO

Burst mode at 8fps for up to 100 images in a row

A good-looking camera body with a sturdy design

What more can you ask for?

Look, the truth is phone cameras are getting really good these days. But… even the good ones come with some serious drawbacks. I recently detailed my experience using the Huawei P30 Pro (instead of my beloved Fujifilm X100F) to shoot street photography, and the difficulties I ran into. Among other things, the P30 Pro had a slight delay in snapping pics, and generally made me less confident in my ability as a photographer.

If this sounds like a problem you’re familiar with, now might be the time to consider upgrading to a proper camera. While I haven’t personally used the D7500, Nikon is a brand with a rich history, and my colleague Callum Booth couldn’t be any happier with his D3500.

And with almost $850 off, the Nikon D7500 could be the perfect starter kit.

You know what to do. CLICK, CLICK, CLICK.

