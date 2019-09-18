The iPhone 11 has the same amount of RAM as the iPhone Xs and you shouldn’t give a shit

Apple revealed its new series of iPhones last week. While the company released almost all specifications of these devices such as processor, camera sensors, and screen resolution, their RAM capacity and battery sizes were unknown.

Now, thanks to the Chinese certification site, TENAA, we know about these specs too. All three phones – the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max – have just 4GB RAM.

This is the same amount of RAM as in the last-gen iPhones. It doesn’t matter because, regardless of what specifications sheets and benchmarks tell you, Apple knows how to make its iPhones perform well with most apps designed for those devices.

Here’s the battery size for all three phones:

iPhone 11: 3,110 mAh battery (+5.7% vs. XR)

iPhone 11 Pro: 3,046 mAh battery (+14.5% vs. XS)

iPhone 11 Pro Max: 3,969 mAh battery (+25% vs. XS Max)

TENAA certifications have been generally reliable as phone companies need them to sell phones in China. So you can take these specs at the face value.

Apple claims the iPhone 11 has one more of battery life than the iPhone XR, the 11 Pro has four more hours of battery life than the iPhone XS, and the 11 Pro Max has five more hours of battery life than the iPhone XS Max. Even if you won’t get the advertised battery life improvement, going by the specs there will be some increase in it for sure.

Errata: An earlier version of this article mentioned that the iPhone 11 had the same amount of RAM as the iPhone 6, instead of the iPhone Xs. We’ve since corrected this in our headline and article, and we regret the error.

