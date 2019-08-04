CHEAP: $159 for this Acer Chromebook is what we call a Good Deal™

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

It could just be me, but I love having a cheap second computer. Of course, I couldn’t live without a high-end machine to do complex, resource-intensive work on. But sometimes I just want a little device I can take with me everywhere, and not worry too much about it breaking or being stolen.

If you’re looking for this sort of computer, Chromebooks are a great option. And, would you believe it, there’s currently a banging deal on a Chromebook from Acer!

Yes, for only $159 (down from $229, making this a 30 percent saving), you can get yourself the excitingly named Acer 15 CB3-532-C8DF 15.6″ Chromebook.

This is exactly what comes to mind when you think “Acer 15 CB3-532-C8DF”

So, the specs. This Chromebook from Acer has a 15.6″ display, as the name “Acer 15” suggests. It also has a whopping 12 hours of battery life, so you can browse the internet to your heart’s content.

The Acer 15 Chromebook also has an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM. That’s not a shedload, but will be enough to get most little tasks done. And you can hardly grumble when it’s only $159.

Storage-wise, this computer comes with 16GB of flash memory, meaning you can store some files locally when you have the need. Basically, that’s more than enough if all you want to do is watch a few videos and mess around online.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a second computer, or just want something cheap you can chuck in your bag and not worry about, the Acer 15 Chromebook could be for you. No, it’s not going to set the world on fire, but it’s a solid back-up machine. Pick one up here.

