Watch: This hacked Roomba swears every time it hits an object, and it’s hilarious

Making robots swear for fun (and science) is far from a novelty on the internet. But this new video of a reprogrammed cleaning robot Roomba will still tickle your funny bone.

This new gag comes from YouTuber Michael Reeves, who’s previously built a robot that shoots energy drinks when you’re tired and another one that picks tomatoes out of your salad for some reason. In his latest video, he modified a Roomba to swear every time it bumps into something.

In the video (which contains pretty heavy swearing), Reeves shows how he pimped up the Roomba with a Raspberry Pi, so it can detect collisions and play a sound through a Bluetooth speaker every time this happens. He also recorded swears from some well-known YouTubers like iDubbz and maxmoefoePokemon to spice things up.

Unfortunately, he had to remove parts of the robot that actually cleaned the floor. So, now Reeves has a Roomba that swears like a drunk pirate, but doesn’t do any cleaning. Not really helpful.

If you’re not interested in knowing the technical details of how a normal Roomba became an angry swearing robot, just start from here to watch the device drop profanity. Would you want one for yourself? Let us know down in the comments.

