This training offers every Adobe Creative Cloud secret, all in one bundle for less $4 per course

When you hear the words all-inclusive, your mind probably goes to beachfront resorts where the food and drinks are stacked a mile high and your wallet takes a holiday. All-inclusive should mean no worries…because everything is part of the deal.

All-inclusive is a tall order when you’re dealing with a sprawling galaxy of software like the Adobe Creative Cloud app suite. With more than 20 different creative apps and services, the Adobe CC bundle represents a truly massive array of abilities and features for handling almost any digital media task.

But when the All-Inclusive 2020 Adobe CC Essentials Bundle of training ($49.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) says all-inclusive, they mean it.

This collection covers 15 different courses with over 55 hours of training dedicated to making students knowledgeable in every aspect of working and creating with everything in the Adobe CC toolbox. You need to have a license to access this family of apps, but if you’re an Adobe subscriber, this package can expand your skillset exponentially.

A bulk of this massive bundle centers on understanding how to use all the key pillars of the CC universe. If you edit images, Introduction to Adobe Photoshop 2020 and Adobe Lightroom have you covered. If you want to dig into how to edit video, there’s Adobe Premiere Pro 2020, its more down-and-dirty, social media-centric sibling Adobe Premiere Rush and visual effects wizard Adobe After Effects 2020. Or if you’re into music, podcasting or any type of audio mixing, the Adobe Audition training explains it all.

For those who focus on creating for the web, there’s plenty of training to keep you busy here as well, beginning with training in the perennial web builder app Dreamweaver. Adobe XD helps creators sketch out and test wireframes and prototypes, while Adobe Spark allows users to assemble professional-grade creative content tailored for social media in record time.

Speaking of brilliant graphics, the Introduction to Adobe InDesign 2020 and Introduction to Adobe Illustrator 2020 training gets users up to speed on vector graphics and creating digital documents and promotional materials. And if you need extra assets to make those projects work, then the courses in using Adobe Fonts and the Adobe Stock image library are also hugely helpful.

Finally, nothing is more important than promoting yourself and your work — and you can create an online hub to showcase all that with Adobe Portfolio, as well as interact with others about your work with Adobe Behance.

