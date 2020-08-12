In eight weeks, this training can have you ready to quit your job and work for yourself

TLDR: This guided plan to set up your own small business consultancy can make you your own boss with the right mindset for success.

If you’re an experienced professional with a few years under your belt, you’re undoubtedly an expert at something. From management to creative to marketing to self-help and motivation, your talents are valuable. And if that’s the case, then why would you want to work for somebody else when you could be offering your expertise to those in need as your own boss?

The thought of starting up your own freelance service for coaching or consultancy or even starting up your own agency is attractive, but it’s also a big step to ditch a corporate life and strike out on your own.

Kate Bagoy has done it herself, so she’s uniquely suited to guide you through the process of breaking out on your own and charting your own destiny in The $100K Consultants Lifetime Deal by Kate Bagoy training. Right now, it’s available at over 90 percent off the regular price, just $49 from TNW Deals.

Bagoy was an award-winning designer before deciding she wanted to coach small businesses to success. After more than a decade of working with startups and entrepreneurs, she’s turned that expertise into a series of more than 30 lessons, crafting a step-by-step guide to starting a small business and getting it launched successfully.

Bagoy’s approach simplifies business, brand, marketing and sales into easy bite-sized action items, giving entrepreneurs everything they need to land their first big client. But rather than focusing entirely on business plans and startup minutia, Bagoy’s training leans heavily on helping you craft the mindset for success, offering insights on the psychology and action steps needed for building a business around each individual’s specific skill set.

Bringing the practical and mental schools of business success together, this training is designed to be completed in about 8 weeks, even if you’re working a full-time job. With at least five hours invested per week to dedicate to your new business. Bagoy says students can be making at least $10,000 per month within three months after taking this course.

This in-depth, action-oriented training is regularly a nearly $1,000 package of instruction, but right now, the entire program to launch your own business is available for only $49 while this deal lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

