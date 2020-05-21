From zero to 10,000: Here’s a realistic guide to building an Instagram following almost overnight

TLDR: With the Instagram Marketing 2020: Step-by-Step to 10,000+ Followers course, students learn all the techniques to bring thousands of followers to a brand in just weeks.

If you want to know if Instagram is really worth your time and energy as a business owner or brand manager, just look at the numbers. 200 million Instagram users visit at least one business profile every day. 130 million check out shopping posts every month. U.S. marketers spend 69 percent of their influencer budgets on Instagram. And 73 percent of U.S. teens say it’s the best way for brands to reach them about new products or promotions.

Users, especially young users, have made Instagram their primary online home, which means if you want to get them where they live, you need a comprehensive Instagram strategy. The training in the Instagram Marketing 2020: Step-by-Step to 10,000+ Followers ($13.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can be your roadmap to building a dedicated and lucrative fanbase on the world’s fastest-growing social media platform.

Led by successful marketing entrepreneur Benjamin Wilson, this training offers up all the tips and tricks to help turn an Instagram account with zero followers into a robust, active online army over 10,000 strong. In fact, Wilson’s plan says students can reach 50,000 in just eight weeks.

However, that only happens with some work, but through this course, students learn how to get started with Instagram and the basics of the platform’s analytics, how to craft effective content, the fundamentals of a sound content strategy, the ins and outs of influencer marketing and of course, what it takes to convert new Instagram followers into loyal, paying customers.

You’ll even learn the next step in Instagram with monetization efforts that can have you selling products and services directly through the platform.

Over 110,000 students have taken Wilson’s course with nearly 20,000 positive ratings, a track record of success that your business can leverage with a handful of lectures and several hours of intensive content.

Best of all, all this Instagram behind-the-scenes knowledge comes at a price that’s less than a trip to McDonald’s. Regularly $199, this course is now only $13.99 while this offer lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

