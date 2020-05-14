YouTube’s growth shows no signs of slowing. This training can turn that audience your way.

TLDR: YouTube draws over 1 billion viewers every day — and The Complete Content Creator Bundle for YouTube can help you capture as many of those eyeballs as possible.

It’s natural for any hot new creation to rise, then fall. Even once meteorically hot social platforms like Facebook confront troubles and inevitably slip from their previous heights.

Not so for YouTube, however. The video hub of the web seems shrink-proof, notching 5 billion video views per day worldwide with more monthly traffic than Facebook, Twitter and Amazon combined. And the scary part is…YouTube’s audience only gets bigger as their viewers get younger. So theoretically, YouTube’s stranglehold on the young may be ensuring their online dominance for years, maybe decades to come.

Sounds like a place you’d really like to plant a very visible flag for your business, right? That’s the mission behind the training in The Complete Content Creator Bundle for YouTube ($39.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals).

This 10-course collection with over 50 hours of in-depth training aims to do just that, using knowledge of YouTube, its procedures and its analytics to vault content under your brand to the top of viewership totals and bring potentially millions of new consumers to your offerings.

Obviously, video creation is at the heart of YouTube — and coursework featured in Dynamic Linking Master Class: Premiere Pro & After Effects, The Complete Final Cut Pro X Course: Beginner to Intermediate and The Complete Camtasia Course for Content Creators: Start Now explain how to edit video in three on three of the most popular editing platforms around.

Once you’ve created video, the rest of the training in this bundle aims to bring more views to your work. Further courses explain how to carve out a unique home on YouTube, tactics for optimizing your titles and tags to find the most search attention, and tips to help drive up your number of channel subscribers.

You’ll also hear what works for YouTube stars currently logging more than 100 million followers; how utilizing Tubebuddy can improve your view totals; and how to create an income stream using YouTube’s advertising options.

It’s a wealth of YouTube-centric knowledge, regularly priced around $1,600, but available in this collection for just $39.99.

