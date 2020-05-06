In just 10 seconds, this sterilizer wand obliterates virus-causing germs & bacteria

TLDR: Sweep this portable, rechargeable UV-C sterilizer wand over any non-living matter and immediately kill 99.9 percent of harmful germs and bacteria in seconds.

Considering how often you’ve probably suffered through a particularly savage sunburn, it’s likely hard to believe that the cause of that discomfort is now one of mankind’s greatest allies.

That “burn” (it’s actually radiation damage) comes from ultraviolet light. And just the way that burst of sun energy damages your skin, UV light — or its particularly potent UV-C variety — has a nasty effect on organic matter like bacteria or viruses or the current scourge of humanity, COVID-19. In fact, it absolutely destroys it in a matter of seconds.

Which is why UV-C emitting devices are now all the rage — and it’s an item you should definitely consider adding to your home cleaning array. Right now, this portable rechargeable UV-C sterilizer wand ($59.99, 40 percent off from TNW Deals) is an effective defense against bacteria and other pathogens found all over your house, your phone, your clothes and everything else.

Just flip on the UV sterilizer light and sweep it across the surface of anything you want to clean. The light’s rays blast your target, causing no harm to any non-living matter, but destroying 99.9 percent of all germs and other contaminants the light touches within 10 seconds.

Whether you’re using it on clothes, phones, toys, keyboard, toothbrushes, toilet seats or pillows, you’ll have a UV-cleaned and sanitized item from a light with a lifespan of more than 10,000 hours.

The light comes with a child lock to make sure kids don’t misuse it and in case you forget, it automatically turns itself off after 3 minutes. It’s non-toxic, leaves no residue, has no odor and creates no secondary pollution, making it a perfect eco-friendly way to exile any harmful bacteria right out of your home.

