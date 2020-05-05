Need help getting a new business started? This digital entrepreneur might be your guru.

TLDR: In The Essential Guide to Starting a Business Bundle by Evan Kimbrell, the business veteran lays out all the important questions you must answer to get a new business on its feet.

For entrepreneurs looking to launch a new business idea, but who are a bit hesitant about how to get it done, there are a few possible roads forward.

They could just wing it. Of course, that often leaves open the possibility that something important, possibly even business-ending, could get missed. They could go the business school route, which takes a lot of time, not to mention a lot of money.

Or you could find a trusted business guru, devour their teachings, then go forward and conquer. That’s the path open for those who invest in The Essential Guide to Starting a Business Bundle by Evan Kimbrell. Right now, it’s available for over 90 percent off, just $34.92 from TNW Deals.

This collection is the real deal, featuring 12 courses and nearly 130 hours of instruction covering all the steps you need to consider for planning, launching and growing a successful business.

Unlike some compilation bundles, all the coursework here is led by seasoned business veteran Evan Kimbrell. A former venture capitalist and founder/director of digital agency Sprintkick, Kimbrell has helped develop and launch over 100 web and mobile apps, including projects for Wal-Mart, Dick’s Sporting Goods and GNC. Almost half a million students have taken a Kimbrell course — and now, all of his teachings are gathered together in one comprehensive mega-bundle.

And under his direction, you’ll get a handle on everything it takes to start a business the right way, from core concepts of entrepreneurship to assessing an idea’s marketability and creating the right financial model to help lead to better business decisions.

Courses also dig deep into the product management strategies, including ways to get a prototype app up and running in just two hours. Of course, no product sells without awareness, so other courses explore the basics of copywriting and effective digital marketing, including a case study on how to build a brand new Instagram account and take it up to more than 40,000 followers in just four months.

Instruction will also take you through the advantages of outsourcing, the intricacies of lead generation and even an overview of tech to help you actually communicate with web developers and actually understand what they’re talking about.

Courses in the package usually range between $70 and $199, but with this limited time offer, the entire collection is on sale for just $34.92, less than $3 per course.

Prices are subject to change.

