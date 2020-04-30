This training package includes more than 1,000 courses on every topic you can imagine. Right now, it’s on sale.

TLDR: LearnNow’s entire course catalogue of more than 1,000 expert tech training classes is available for life at a one-time $79.99 price.

Online learning can be pretty hit and miss. You might find a course in a topic that interests you, but the price isn’t right. Or you start, but realize you aren’t a fan of the instructor’s methods. Or maybe the course just isn’t covering the material you want to learn.

It isn’t easy to find an outlet you trust with teachers you trust to offer the kind of in-depth training you need to truly take command of a subject. That’s why LearnNow has been thriving for 25 years by adhering to that philosophy — understanding what learners need to succeed and providing engaging tools to support their individual learning style.

And after 25 years of online training, LearnNow has amassed quite a history of coursework, all of which is now available to students with the Complete Developer and IT Pro Library of courses available now for just $79.99, over 90 percent off the regular price.

With that lifetime of access, students literally have the keys to the kingdom, including full access to more than 1,000 courses covering all the most wanted software and IT training topics in the industry.

You’ll find courses that dig into all aspects of subjects like AWS, Azure, Python, C#, ASP.net Core, Linux, SQL servers, cybersecurity and a bunch more. While developers can investigate Java or Open Source, those interested in the project management field can sink into training around Agile, PMP, PRINCE and more.

Administrators can fully explore all that Microsoft Office has to offer, while business analysts can get BABOK training and creative types can load up on courses in the Adobe Creative Cloud suite, using Final Cut, improving their photography skills and hundreds of other disciplines.

LearnNow is a trusted name in online education, entrusted by companies like Microsoft, Intel and AT&T to teach their employees all the most up-to-date methods for using their own systems.

In addition to expert teachers backed by years of experience in their fields, coursework material includes videos, lectures, readings and other aids to help students best soak in the important training as they learn best.

Unlimited lifetime access to all of LearnNow’s curriculum is an $1,800 value, but right now, it’s priced at just $79.99 before this deal expires.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: How to choose the right mentor for your startup