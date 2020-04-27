Welcome to the new normal. This Work From Home Starter Kit can help you conquer it.

TLDR: From being a better worker at home to launching a whole new career, The 2020 Ultimate Work From Home Starter Kit Bundle is all about making your home as productive as any office.

If you’re working from home right now, it can be a little jarring. If you’re one of the millions out of work at home right now, that feeling moves from jarring to alarming. But with so many rooted at home now trying to figure out how to make things work or decide their next big move, this is a golden opportunity to change up.

Whether you’re looking to bolster your professional skillset, expand your reach or get a freelance career or side hustle off the ground, all this downtime is the perfect moment to refocus and chart a new course. You’ll have all the tools to make those moves with the collection in The 2020 Ultimate Work From Home Starter Kit Bundle. It’s available now for $39.99, over 90 percent off its retail price, from TNW Deals.

Like any good starter kit, this package is beginner-friendly and wide-ranging, featuring a whopping 16 courses packed with career-redefining knowledge.

If you’re a manager trying to keep remote team members on task, courses like Leading Effective Meetings, Leading Effective 1-on-1 Meetings: Win Loyalty & Retention, and How to Hire and Manage Virtual Teams will help you define smart communication with team members as well as steps for fashioning qualified, talented remote workers who deliver the good.

Since your sales efforts may be suffering without the normal face-to-face contact, the training in The Complete Copywriting Workshop For Increased Online Sales, Small Business Lead Generation and Cold Email: B2B and B2C, and How To Run Google Adwords Facebook Ads and Bing Ads Using PPC can shore up your marketing bonafides, including both creative direction and simple step-by-step methodology for amplifying your critical sales messaging.

If you want to generate some side income, courses like Start Your Own Online Business From Home in Just 30 Minutes, Work From Home: 5 Ways To Turn Your Knowledge and Skills Into an Online Business, Affiliate Marketing for Passive Income and Product Sourcing Master Class: 33 Ways to Source Products for Amazon FBA and eBay explore profitable side-hustle models as well as methods for getting them started, no matter what you’re looking to sell.

Of course, there’s always the option to sell yourself — and a handful of courses here like Work From Home and Dominate as a Freelancer on Upwork and Freelancing: How to Work from Home Doing Freelance Gigs get into successful methods for branching out into your own freelance career.

A more than $1,600 package, you can get all 16 courses now for only $39.99, less than $3 per course.

