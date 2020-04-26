This task management tool will help you stay focused while you work from home

TLDR: Task Pigeon is a clean, intuitive task management system that puts your entire work life into perspective at a glance.

Task management tools all have one ultimate goal: to help users get more done more efficiently. Of course, the irony is that many task management tools actually end up being counterproductive. Laden with so many various controls, modes and formats, a clean, simple message can get hopelessly lost for many team members in a sea of decks, platforms and cross-purposes.

Task Pigeon takes the path toward increasing productivity by staying as straight-forward as possible. You can try it out for yourself with a lifetime subscription covering one user right now for only $49, a total that’s thousands off its retail price, from TNW Deals.

Many users onboarding to Task Pigeon are immediately taken by its simple, yet effective interface. A powerful task management app for teams both large and small, leaders can quickly and easily assign tasks, manage who is working on what, and set effective timelines for it all.

Each team member can engage in communication directly in the app and get a clear vision for their role in a project with concise task tiles for all their assigned work. Or if you’re not a fan of the tiles, you can switch to a list view or even Kanban boards in a single click.

Meanwhile, managers can easily shift tasks, track completed projects, offer feedback, prioritize and even create private tasks to help keep personal work secure.

Task Pigeon allows users to share resources from a host of sources from your own computer to the cloud like Google Drive, Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, and more. It also allows you to work seamlessly with nearly 1,000 other productivity apps so nothing ever falls through the cracks.

With Task Pigeon, you can get the most out of your team, your resources and yourself.

Prices are subject to change.