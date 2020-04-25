Remote workers could ultimately cost businesses millions. This IT security training can help stop it. ...

TLDR: The CompTIA Security Analytics Professional Bundle is foundational IT security knowledge that can launch an aspiring cyber-specialist into a lucrative new career.

With literally millions of workers worldwide relying on video conferencing and other cloud-based systems to work from home during the COVID-19 crisis, cybersecurity experts around the globe are bracing for what could be a pandemic of their own.

With remote workers using their own devices and IT security spread thin defending company networks, cyber watchdogs say hackers are likely finding a target-rich environment for crime — and it could take years before we know the full extent of the damage.

Perhaps even more than before, the need for premium IT security professionals with all the major certifications will continue to be a major item on any company's want list.

The collection featuring two courses covering more than 50 hours of material is poised to help students learn how to defend against system and data breaches that can cripple any organization. Each course is also constructed to teach information covered on a pair of CompTIA certification exams, two of the most prestigious professional certifications an IT expert can attain.

First, the CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-001) lays the groundwork, guiding new users through the basics of preventing, detecting and combating cybersecurity threats with cutting edge security analytics. Students will learn how to configure and use threat detection tools, perform data analysis, and interpret those results to spot vulnerabilities and threats to their organization. After understanding environmental reconnaissance techniques like OS fingerprinting, email harvesting and social media profiling as well as tools like Nmap, Netstat, and Syslog, students will be ready to take and pass the CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+) certification exam.

Next, the training moves to the next level with the CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501) course. Here, students learn even more about the core tenets of IT security knowledge and skills. From providing operational and infrastructure security to data protection to system access safeguarding, students acquire the necessary skills to tackle the CompTIA Security+ test, another industry-recognized benchmark of an IT professional’s talents.

