If you’d like $1,000 in DoorDash credit, we’ve got a little proposition for you.

TLDR: Enter to win the $1,000 DoorDash Giveaway and you’ll have a grand’s worth of amazing meal options delivered right to your home for free.

What was once a passion for the well-off and millennials has now reached the mainstream, courtesy of stay-at-home social distancing. Meal delivery services are very, very, VERY in right now.

By now, you’re probably getting very familiar with quick app orders, followed 20 to 30 minutes later by a ring of the doorbell and an opening of the door to discover a porch filled with a delicious meal from a nearby restaurant favorite.

However, paying for that rock and roll, bring-it-to-me-now lifestyle every night is why those with lots of disposable cash and youngsters who just love to spend were such heavy users. But if you win The $1,000 DoorDash Gift Card Giveaway, you’ll be able to eat like a king for days — and we’ll foot the bill.

You know the drill. With DoorDash, you scan through sprawling lists of all your neighborhood’s best restaurants, pick your favorite, choose from their menu, customize your delivery preferences, then just sit back and wait for that satisfying knock or doorbell ding.

Just be the lucky sweepstakes winner whose name gets selected and we’ll instantly bequeath you with $1,000 worth of DoorDash cash, able to be spent on virtually anything you want. Parcel it out for a meal a day for weeks — or go crazy and pick up 1,000 McDonald’s cheeseburgers off their $1 menu. No judgment here. It’s all your call.

Meanwhile, what you have to do to win this giveaway is almost as easy as ordering. Just enter your name on the contest form and hit send. We’ll even help goose your chances with a second entry is you talk another friend or family member 21 years of age or older into entering as well. Then just sit back, cross your fingers, throw good thoughts into the universe — and wait for your culinary windfall.

The contest runs until June 16, so get your registration in now. Good luck!

