If you’re starting an online business, this suite of over 50 tools for the entrepreneur can help

TLDR: No matter what you’re looking for to help run and market a business online, Zuitte’s suite of 50 web tools for entrepreneurs will have you covered.

Startup owners are often a one-man band when they’re getting a new business off the ground. That’s a lot on the plate of just one person. In addition to production, distribution, sales, staffing and all the rest of the infrastructure any new venture requires, owners are also usually their own marketing department as well, trying to find just the right message and venues to bring customers to their door.

With all that going on, new owners need a set of proven digital tools that can adapt to any business, cover all of their varied needs and basically help reduce the time it often takes to execute an online marketing plan. Tall order…but the Zuitte suite of over 50 tools for entrepreneurs wants to be all things to all new business owners. Right now, a lifetime subscription to their service is just $199, over 90 percent off the regular price, from TNW Deals.

Zuitte’s package is large enough to encompass all manner of new business owners from dropshippers and Amazon FBA sellers to SMMA owners, social influencers, private brand label owners and virtually anyone trying to spread a company’s message online.

Rather than trying to make a dozen or more unaffiliated apps work together, Zuitte offers one single, unified answer for tracking competitors, improving search rankings, managing leads, driving sales and compiling web statistics — and that’s just the start.

Zuitte also serves up a whole host of tools to automate your social media feeds, including scheduling, auto commenting and more to cut down on the hours it can take to properly service and promote a business across multiple social platforms.

You’ll also find tools for email marketing, an interaction analyzer, project management facilitators, a URL shortener, campaign reporting and virtually anything an entrepreneur could ever need.

With this many options available in this expansive package, it would literally cost over $9,400 to amass all these pieces separately. But with this limited-time deal, they’re all found here under one roof for just $199.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Here's why Huawei's P40 has US components despite the ban