Concerts Might be Canceled, But You Can be Your Own DJ with These Ableton & Logic Pro X Courses

Even giant companies like Apple know you’re sitting at home without much to do right now. That’s an opportunity for a forward-thinking company like Apple, which is probably why they’re soon opening up extended 90-day free trial subscriptions on one of their most popular apps, music production suite Logic Pro X.

From Kanye West to mortal enemy Taylor Swift and everyone in between, artists are all producing music from home right now — the difference is having the right tools to do the job right. With the training in The 2020 Music Production with Ableton Live 10 & Logic Pro X Bundle ($49.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), you’ll have all the knowledge to use two of the most powerful music producing software packages anywhere and more.

For anyone looking to make and distribute their own music or break into the business as an artist, engineer, producer or manager, this nine-course, 56-hour collection covers the entirety of today’s music business, from the nuts and bolts of music production through to the savvy business acumen you need to succeed.

Nearly half of the course work centers around learning Mac-based Logic Pro X, favored by artists like Daft Punk, Ed Sheeran, Tiesto and more; and fellow digital audio workstation heavyweight Ableton Live 10, which touts artists like Skrillex, Deadmau5, Diplo and Flume as devotees.

The software itself will have to be purchased separately, but this coursework will get you familiar with the interfaces and show you how to produce professional-quality tracks from anywhere you are. You’ll also get in-depth exposure to a third popular DAW system Studio One 4; and the ultra-versatile instrument synthesizer app Massive X.

While knowing the mechanics are vital to creating music, it’s just part of the industry, so coursework also includes close examination of what it takes to write songs, the legalities of the music business like copyright issues and royalties, as well as distributing music through services like Spotify and Apple Music to make a name for yourself on the scene.

To get all this backstage knowledge would normally cost almost $1,800, but with this current deal, the entire collection is available for only $49.99 while the offer lasts.

