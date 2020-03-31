Canva Pro can save you hours building your own digital graphics. It’s on sale now for $12.99.

TLDR: A 3-month subscription to Canva Pro can handle all of your digital graphic needs with ease for just $12.99.

Owning a plane doesn’t make you a pilot. Running a sports team doesn’t make you an athlete. And having tools like Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator doesn’t make you an artist.

Even with the help of those high caliber apps, it takes training and loads of experience to produce a professional-grade ad or product design or even a great social media image. For the rest of us, we can use some help.

Thankfully, Canva Pro is a simple graphic design environment that produces results that look anything but simple. You can try out Canva Pro for three months and see what an impact it can have on all of your digital media work with this offer to get two-thirds off your price, just $12.99 from TNW Deals.

Whether you’re looking to create a poster, a company logo, promotional materials or art to accompany digital advertising or social media posts on any platform, Canva can get you halfway there in a matter of moments.

No matter what you’re creating, Canva has over 60,000 design templates broken up by dozens of various categories to help get you started. No matter whether it’s a small Facebook post image or ad graphics ready for a bus placard, Canva has sizes and styles to fit all needs.

Once you’ve chosen your template, Canva also has a library of over 4 million images, fonts, graphics and other design elements that can be easily dragged and dropped right into any of your work. And if you need a specific graphic or logo, no problem…just upload it to your project and you can integrate it right in.

Canva’s roster of tools allows you to make all the adjustments you need to an image’s size or color, then export it in a variety of printer and digital-friendly formats with a single click.

In case you need some added encouragement, more than 2.5 million Canva users in the Apple App Store and Google Play have collectively bestowed a 4.7 out of 5-star rating for the service.

It’s usually almost $40 to purchase a three-month Canva Pro subscription, so this is a perfect time to test it out almost risk-free at the heavily discounted $12.99 price.

