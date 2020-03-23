Need a website? Leia uses AI to take the next step in near instantaneous site building.

TLDR: With Leia AI Website Builder, Leia builds the site you want in seconds all by itself. Right now, it’s over 70 percent off a lifetime subscription.

If you thought the recent wave of ultra-simple drag-and-drop website builders was a huge step forward in making web design accessible to everyone…well, we’ve had another development.

Now, all you’ve got to do is tell your computer what you want — and it’s done. In fact, Leia AI Website Builder actually guarantees they can get a fully-functioning professional-grade website up for you in 60 seconds. You can check it out for yourself and save some money at the same time with a lifetime subscription now over 70 percent off its regular price, just $59.50. from TNW Deals for a limited time with promo code: FLASHSAVE15.

Leia prides itself on its simplicity — and it’s hard to argue there’s an easier way to get a website up and running. With Leia, you use simple voice commands or a few typed keywords to explain exactly what type of site you want. Leia will ask you a couple questions in response, then she’s off to the races.

In seconds, Leia creates an entire website based on your requirements. If you don’t like it, just ask Leia for a do-over and she’ll try again. And we aren’t talking about the same cookie-cutter template with a different colored font here. Leia is capable of producing over 1 centillion unique feature sets. In case you’re wondering if that’s a made up word, it’s not — it’s actually the number 1 with over 300 zeros behind it.

Of course, even Leia isn’t perfect, so for the handful of site items you’d like to tweak or change, you’ll have access to an editor to change your text, add your own images, adjust style elements and more, all without having to know any coding.

Leia sites are automatically created to display perfectly on phone, tablet or desktop browsers and you can even make site updates or changes through any of those platforms. It’s part of why nearly 3,000 users in Google Play and Apple’s App Store have awarded Leia with a rating of nearly 4.2 out of 5 stars.

With the lifetime Leia Pro Plan (regularly a $249.99 value), users get a no-ads, ecommerce-enabled site that can be linked to a custom domain URL for over 70 percent off, only $59.50. You can also step up to a Leia Business Lite Plan, with added pages, site analytics, increased security and more for only $85, a 75 percent savings with promo code “FLASHSAVE15” for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

