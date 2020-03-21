Everyone needs the cloud now more than ever. So understand AWS, Azure and more for under $25.

TLDR: The Complete 2020 Cloud Certification Training Bundle will get you ready to manage a company’s cloud-based network from anywhere with maximum efficiency.

We’ve all quickly adjusted to the fact that working from home is going to be the new normal for a while. But if you step back for a minute, you’ll see that’s a move that workers have been pushing for for quite some time in most industries.

And now that platforms like AWS, Azure and others have helped transport many workplace systems from a physical office to a decentralized, easily-accessible perch in the cloud, it’s never been easier for employees to do vast majorities of their daily work duties right from home.

Adapting to the cloud isn’t a matter of if, it’s when — so IT pros need to understand how to do their jobs in the new environment with instruction like The Complete 2020 Cloud Certification Training Bundle. Right now, it’s over 90 percent off, just $24, from TNW Deals with promo code: FLASHSAVE40.

Over 12 courses, students get a close look at each of the most popular cloud platforms today, examining how each operates to learn how they can best help your company’s tech processes run more smoothly.

It’s no surprise the Amazon Web Services (AWS) universe dominates this package. As the cloud market’s leading provider, this collection features nine courses digging into the vast assortment of features and options available in their thriving cloud services empire.

The courses here can help even newcomers get familiar with the terminology and processes of managing a system on the AWS platform and start using some of their most popular tools to improve your company’s performance and protection.

Students get a complete introduction to proper data storage procedures using Amazon S3, domain hosting with Route 53, and the correct steps for making sure your network is always growing responsible with EC2. And once you’ve handled the training, there’s also a course to get you ready to pass the AWS Solution Architect Certification exam and earn your stripes as a credentialed AWS pro.

Meanwhile, there are also courses offering plenty of opportunity to get to know another huge player in the cloud these days, Microsoft’s Azure; how to monitor cloud system updates and changes using GIT; and methods to run much of your system automatically with the help of Ansible.

The course package routinely sells for $3,800, but the entire cloud learning collection is on sale now for $2 per course, just $24 while this deal lasts with promo code: FLASHSAVE40.

