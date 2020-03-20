Make working from home easier with this added laptop monitor on sale

TLDR: The Mobile Pixels Duex Pro Dual Monitor brings workplace productivity right to your laptop…and right now, there’s a big discount offer.

Admit it — most of you are just fine with working from home. Sure, the current circumstances are certainly not ideal, but for the Americans who can do a vast majority of their job anywhere with a internet connection, they’re more than happy not to pile into the car every morning, battle traffic and go through the daily hassles of office life.

They will, however, miss some of the creature comforts. Maybe some tasty office pastries. Or a moment of good-natured team camaraderie. Or maybe that sweet dual-monitor setup at their desk.

Well, we can’t bring happy Carole from accounting to your home office every day to help brighten your mood, but we can help you with the dual monitor thing. Right now, the Mobile Pixels Duex Pro Portable Dual Monitor can trick out your laptop to feel just like you’re back on your work rig again. It’s currently only $179.35 when you use the coupon code SAVEDUEXPRO at TNW Deals.

The Duex monitor is incredibly simple to use. Just use the magnetic adhesives to clip it right to the back of your laptop, connect the two with a USB cable, then slide it out and adjust it to have a prime second screen experience anywhere you go.

And with studies showing a second screen can boost your productivity by as much as 50 percent, it’s a small price to pay for that much return.

Even if you don’t always need the extended desktop effect to spread out and handle your work more efficiently, the 1080p, fully HD quality Duex can also be flipped 180 degrees to serve as a killer presentation monitor. It works like gangbusters for road warriors who want to give a cool one-on-one sales pitch without lugging around a lot of extra equipment. The Duex even slides back into place behind your laptop’s regular monitor screen, so it’s hardly bigger or bulkier than carrying your regular machine.

Whether you’re working from home, the coffee shop, a hotel or the road, the Duex replicates the office feel anywhere you’re working. Regularly $249.99, you can save over $70 by entering the code SAVEDUEXPRO during checkout while this offer lasts.

