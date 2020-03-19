This 170-hour cybersecurity training bundle is only $40 today

TLDR: Over 10 courses and more than 170 hours of training, The A-Z Cybersecurity Developer Bundle is the 360-degree digital security training any certified IT pro has to have.

In the world of cybersecurity, no one is safe. Last month, facial recognition app maker Clearview AI had its entire client list stolen in a breach, during which an intruder was able to gain access to a list of the company’s customers, as well as the number of accounts those customers used plus the number of searches they executed. In short, the intruder hit pay dirt, and Clearview was sent reeling.

Network systems are under siege — and the men and women entrusted to implement their security are vitally important and absolutely have to know their stuff. The A-Z Cybersecurity Developer Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) is all about teaching you all the stuff you need to know to be the man or woman who knows what a company IT systems need to stay safe.

Packed with over 170 hours of training, this 10-course package leaves no stone unturned. From ethical hacking basics to penetration testing procedures to security measures both broad-based and case-specific, this coursework will help new security professionals identify and fix system trouble spots.

In addition to preventing data breaches, safeguarding personal information and utilizing cutting edge threat detection tools, this training is also designed to help you pass three CompTIA security certification exams, elite tier designations among IT security pros.

If you’ve got your eye on certification as a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) or a Certified Information Systems Security Pro (CISSP), this training can get you there.

Students would normally pay $1,000 for this comprehensive security training, but this limited-time deal slashes that price down to just $39.99 while this offer lasts.

