These headphones deliver the audio and comfort of models twice their price

TLDR: The RIOT HiFI headphones supply superior sound, a comfortable ergonomic fit and all the features you’d expect from prime over-ear headphones for just $59.99.

Headphones are practically required to be more versatile now than ever before. They need to be prepared to connect wirelessly for Bluetooth connectivity, while still allowing for more audiophile-centric wired connections. They need to have a built-in mic for use with your phone. They need to be sturdy enough to provide superior sound and survive in the outside world, while being lightweight enough that they aren’t a burden when you’re heading from place to place.

It’s a tall order. However, the RIOT HiFi Over-Ear headphones from Modern Portable took the steps to make sure all the boxes were checked. They’re available now at 60 percent off, just $59.99 from TNW Deals.

RIOT is the company’s pinnacle achievement so far, combining sound quality that blows away comparable models with features modern headphone users demand.

Since quality audio is always Job No. 1 for any headphones, RIOT doesn’t disappoint, offering up deep, resonant bass and crisp treble in equal measure. And with an impressive 4.4 out of 5 star rating for sound quality from Amazon reviewers, users seem to be in agreement that RIOT hits the mark.

Whether you’re listening via Bluetooth or the wired 3.5mm aux cable connector, you’ll enjoy up to 12 hours of music on a single charge.

Of course, if you’re going to wear headphones that long, they better be comfortable. With their lightweight, ergonomic design that actually folds up flat for easy transport in its included carrying case, it’s super convenient for listeners on the go. And the ultra-soft earpad cushioning make sure your music is never accompanied by headphone fatigue.

And yes, it’s also got the built-in mic for making and receiving smartphone calls while you’re connected.

A $149.99 value, you can save almost $100 off the price of a pair of RIOT HiFi headphones with this current offer, a 60 percent savings that cuts your price to only $59.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: This AI needs your help to identify child abusers by their hands