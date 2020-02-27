IT pros need to know ITIL 4—and this course can get you there

TLDR: ITIL 4 is how businesses manage their IT framework — and this ITIL 4 Executive Review Course explain all the updates in the newest version.

If you’ve never heard of ITIL, then you’ve probably never had to venture too deeply into the IT service realm…and admittedly, ITIL is pretty deep-in-the-weeds stuff. For the uninitiated, ITIL has been the predominant framework for handling business IT management for years. And after almost a decade of waiting, the much-anticipated latest update, ITIL 4, dropped last year.

But if you have any aspirations of working in high-stakes business IT administration, then ITIL 4 needs to be in your skillset.

This three-hour prep course is designed for those already familiar with ITIL 3 and are ready to make the move up to ITIL 4. Based off your ITIL foundation training, this 11-lecture series covers all the major differences that have come up in the decade between ITIL 3 and ITIL 4.

In addition to understanding the guiding principles of ITIL and how they help an organization better serve their employees and customers, the course explores the four dimensions of ITIL service management, including organization and people; information and technology; partners and suppliers; and value streams and processes.

By the time you’ve internalized this training, you’ll be ready to sit for the new ITIL certification exam, putting you at the top of the heap among all IT service management professionals.

This course would normally cost you almost $500, but with this limited-time deal, you can be an ITIL 4 expert for just $95.

