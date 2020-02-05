These Incase bags are perfect work and travel—and they’re up to 74% off today

TLDR: These four specials from Incase offer a bag tailored to your specific travel needs. Right now, each is up to 74 percent off.

Just check out the reviews everywhere online. From Amazon and Best Buy to all the tech trades, Incase is one of the premier brands of bags, backpacks and other totables that not only look great, but make sure all your stuff gets to where you’re going in one piece.

Today, you can score a sweet deal on these Incase bags, making now the perfect time to upgrade. Read on for details:

Incase Nylon Backpack – $39.99 (Originally $159.95)

For the all-purpose carry, this nylon and faux fur lined bag can handle whatever you’ve got. With a stylish, professional look perfect for business and leisure world use, this best-selling backpack made from highly-durable ballistic nylon is also fitted with a 15-inch laptop pocket and five slip pockets to tote just about anything. In fact, there are so many pockets and pouches for every extra item, you’ll likely have to map out your bag just so you’ll remember where you put it all.

Incase ICON Backpack – $59.99 (Originally $199.95)

Engineered specifically for the tech-heavy user, the ICON is crafted to protect all your most valuable electronics. With a main compartment large enough to carry a 16-inch MacBook Pro to a roomy secondary compartment with a set of organizer pouches to store cables, chargers, connectors and more, technology is easy to reach and always supremely safeguarded. The ICON also features padded shoulder straps to maintain optimal comfort no matter how far you’re going.

Drone Pro Pack – $49.99 (Originally $199.95)

If you need to cart a drone from place to place, this bag is tailored for you. Customizable padded Velcro dividers expertly section off the bag to snuggly hold your drone, a controller and all your needed accessories. Made from abrasion-resistant ballistic nylon, there’s even a cushioned back panel to hold a 15-inch laptop with ultimate protection.

Incase Reform 15″ Brief with TENSAERLITE – $57.95 (Originally $89.95)

If you’re partial to the layout of a briefcase, but still want a bag capable of withstanding modern life, look no further. Since protecting a MacBook or other laptop should be of supreme importance, the Reform takes that job seriously, covering your tech in an impact-absorbing cage made of Tensaerlite to keep it safe anywhere. It also unzips to lay flat, a useful feature for regular air travelers going through TSA inspections.

Prices are subject to change.

