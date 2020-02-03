Relax My Dog may be the smartest purchase a dog owner can make. Right now, it’s over 50% off

TLDR: For under $40, Relax My Dog offers music and video that can calm your anxious pup.

Your dog thinks you’re pretty cool, no matter what. Even if you’re smelly, a nerd, a jerk or even kind of an idiot, your dog doesn’t care. He’s Team You, ride-or-die. For most dogs, that means some whining when you leave the house, probably followed by some excited jumping and tail-wagging when you finally return.

But for other canines, pooches a little more highly-strung or anxious than the norm, that separation can lead to some serious upset. Whether out of loneliness, stress or just sheer boredom, dogs have been known to trash rooms, shred furniture or in some cases, even chew their way through wooden door to express their displeasure.

Hey, they’re only doing it because they love you. Rather than being on the receiving end of that destructive love, you can instead soothe your buddy’s frayed nerves with the calming effect of Relax My Dog. Right now, a two year subscription is available for $39.99, over half-off the regular price, from TNW Deals.

Fire up Relax My Dog on your home TV, iOS or Android device and your dog will be served a steady stream of looped video and music content created to put any canine breed at ease.

And no, this is no joke. Backed by over seven years of research and profiled by Forbes, Mashable and The Guardian, Relax My Dog has been proven to help 87 percent of its canine viewers, more than 10 million dogs in over 100 countries.

Since few problems have one-size-fits-all solutions, Relax My Dog is versatile. In addition to general relaxation and sleeping content, the service also offers special playlists tailored to specific dog types or incidents, like music for puppies, for grooming time or for calming your pooch down during loud noises and fireworks.

Usually an $84 value, A 2-year Relax My Dog subscription is available now for just $39.99 while this deal lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

