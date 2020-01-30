This iPhone lens was created with filmmakers and creators in mind

TLDR: With their innovative dual-lens system and calibrating app, FusionLens is an iPhone lens attachment like no other for only $79.99.

Attachable lens kits have become a go-to accessory for iPhone enthusiasts who love their smartphone’s video quality, but get frustrated by its limited shooting field. Unfortunately, that usually means carrying around an assortment of different lens and constant switching to capture the wide angle, fisheye and various other shots users want.

Debuting in 2017, FusionLens has now taken the lens game up a notch with the latest FusionLens hardware ($79.99 for most standard 5.8-inch or 6.5-inch notched iPhone models) — and it’s a game-changer for iPhone photographers and videographers looking to add cinematic flair to their work.

FusionLens clips on to your iPhone with a dual-lens optical system covering the phone’s forward and rear cameras. With two sets of 30mm optical lens, each with a 210° field of view, the FusionLens lets shooters capture full anamorphic, wide-angle, fisheye and 360° panoramic images with full iPhone clarity.

While shooting various aspect ratios used to mean constantly swapping lens, FusionLens synch with their accompanying app to fully automate that process. That allows shooters to use a perfectly aligned camera without adjustment while letting them switch between capture modes effortlessly.

One small word of warning: FusionLens only work with an uncased iPhone, or an iPhone in an official Apple silicone or FusionLens phone case. To maintain proper camera alignments, this item doesn’t support other iPhone cases. However, this is still an improvement over most clip-on lens attachments, which usual won’t accomodate any type of phone case and remain aligned.

Right now, you can pick up a FusionLens sized to fit your specific device, including models for the iPhone 11 ($79.99), the iPhone X, XS, and XS Max (also $79.99), the iPhone XR ($74.99) or the iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max ($84.99).

