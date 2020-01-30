Anyone can get a side business off the ground. For $29, here’s your digital marketing roadmap.

TLDR: The Digital Marketing Side Business Certification Bundle can help you understand freelance writing, content marketing, SEO and more to build a thriving new enterprise.

Everybody’s heard the Mark Twain quote, “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you’ll never have to work a day in your life.” And it’s true. Whether it’s sports, photography, food, or bottle cap collecting, you’ve likely got a passion that, if channeled correctly, could both enrich your life and keep a roof over your head at the same time.

Starting any side hustle is about explaining your passion to the widest possible audience and stoking their excitement. You can learn how to get that process off the ground with The Digital Marketing Side Business Certification Bundle. Right now, it’s just $29, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals.

The collection gathers five courses that spotlight key areas of 2020 digital marketing so you can use that knowledge to start a potentially lucrative business in your spare time.

Even in this modern age, the written word is still vital in message-building, so Freelance Writing 101: Start Your Successful Writing Career and Blogging Masterclass: How to Build a Successful Blog offer step-by-step guides to starting a business, getting your first paid writing gig; and the entire process for turning a blog into a bonafide moneymaker.

Now that you’re creating content, the guidance in The Complete SEO Course: How to Drive Unlimited Free Traffic and Content Marketing Masterclass: Create Content That Sells courses will help you make sure it gets seen. Once you’re finished, you’ll be able to craft a working digital marketing plan as well as understand how search engines work, optimizing your content to reach the top of Google search results and bring more customers to your product.

Finally, the Modern Productivity: Supercharge Your Focus in a Distracted World course may prove to be the most impactful for many with sound strategies for shoring up your mental game. These proven methods will help you develop a productive attitude, stay motivated, focus on what’s important and keep moving toward meeting your long term goals.

This roadmap to reaching modern audiences, usually a $1,000 value, is now hundreds off that regular price, just $29 while this offer lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

You can’t beat free! Get $70+ worth of premium Mac apps for free today!

The Digital Marketing Side Business Certification Bundle – $29 Get started for $29

Read next: How scientists spotted a potential new planet around the sun's neighboring star